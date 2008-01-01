LearnEnglish Hub
In our new Learning hub, you can put your language into practice. Take part in the activities and practise your English skills by writing comments, recording yourself speaking and sharing photos with descriptions.
Look at these examples to see how participle clauses are used.
Looked after carefully, these boots will last for many years.
Not wanting to hurt his feelings, I avoided the question.
Having lived through difficult times together, they were very close friends.
Try this exercise to test your grammar.
Read the explanation to learn more.
Participle clauses enable us to say information in a more economical way. They are formed using present participles (going, reading, seeing, walking, etc.), past participles (gone, read, seen, walked, etc.) or perfect participles (having gone, having read, having seen, having walked, etc.).
We can use participle clauses when the participle and the verb in the main clause have the same subject. For example,
Waiting for Ellie, I made some tea. (While I was waiting for Ellie, I made some tea.)
Participle clauses do not have a specific tense. The tense is indicated by the verb in the main clause.
Participle clauses are mainly used in written texts, particularly in a literary, academic or journalistic style.
Here are some common ways we use present participle clauses. Note that present participles have a similar meaning to active verbs.
Here are some common ways that we use past participle clauses. Note that past participles normally have a passive meaning.
Perfect participle clauses show that the action they describe was finished before the action in the main clause. Perfect participles can be structured to make an active or passive meaning.
Having got dressed, he slowly went downstairs.
Having finished their training, they will be fully qualified doctors.
Having been made redundant, she started looking for a new job.
It is also common for participle clauses, especially with -ing, to follow conjunctions and prepositions such as before, after, instead of, on, since, when, while and in spite of.
Before cooking, you should wash your hands.
Instead of complaining about it, they should try doing something positive.
On arriving at the hotel, he went to get changed.
While packing her things, she thought about the last two years.
In spite of having read the instructions twice, I still couldn’t understand how to use it.
Do this exercise to test your grammar again.
Dear author:
I want to ask you some question about past participle clause.
Can we use the past participle clause to express a result?
Such as in this sentence:"He dropped something to the floor, scolded by his parents."
If the past participle expresses a result, It means "He dropped something to the floor, so he was scolded by his parents".But if the past participle expresses a reason, it means "He dropped something to the floor, because he was scolded by his parents".
I don't know which one is correct.
I konw if it is a present participle, we can use it to express both result and reason. Such as: The movie star made a dramatic entrance, attracting everyone’s attention.（the present participleclause shows the result）
Being done in a hurry, the exercises were full of mistakes.（the present participleclause shows the reason）
But some people consider if it is a past participle clause, it only shows the reason of the main sentence, and it doesn't show a result of the main sentence.
They consider it is because the past participle expresses the event which has been completed when the main action happen, but the result is usually happen after the main action. Therefore the past participle can't express a result.
I don't know does it right? I wish to know your idea about why past participle clause can't show a result. Thank you so much.
Such as in this sentence:"He dropped something to the floor, scolded by his parents." In this sentence, some people consider it means he had been scolded by his parents when he dropped something, So it only means "He drop something to the floor, because he was scolded by his parents" . And they think "He dropped something to the floor, so he was scolded by his parents" is a wrong interpretation for the sentence. Do you agree that?
Thanks a lot for your help.
Hi Devin,
Past participle clauses express reasons, but not results. In your example, the only possible meaning is that "scolded by his parents" is the reason for dropping the thing.
I hope that helps.
Jonathan
The LearnEnglish Team
Dear Jonathan,
Thanks a lot for your reply. Could you tell me why past participle clauses express reasons, not results? Is it because past participle shows the action happened before the main sentence? Or it is just a using habit of English language, people don't know why it is.
Hi Devin,
Yes, right - the past participle shows that the action already happened, with reference to the action in the main clause. Aside from the 'reason' usage, past participle clauses can also show something taking place as the same time as the main clause action (e.g. Filled with pride, he walked towards the stage). But past participle clauses can't show a result (i.e. something caused by and occurring after the main clause action).
I hope that answers your question.
Jonathan
The LearnEnglish Team
Thanks a lot, now I understand. Best wishes for you.
Dear author,
Are sentences containing participles considered to be complex ones considering the participles as 'clauses'?
Hi Tama511226,
It really depends on how "clause" and "complex sentence" are defined. Different grammar models do this in different ways. My point of view is similar to Peter's (see his comment below in reply to Babar205).
Jonathan
The LearnEnglish Team
Thanks a lot for your reply
Dear Learn English Team,
Kindly guide about the following sentence:
The beans also vary in flvour, depending on the age of the tree.
Is the 2nd part of the sentence a clause or a phrase and whether it is a simple sentence or complex?
Hello Babar205,
There is some debate amongst grammarians as to whether this kind of form is a participle clause or a participle phrase. In my view it is a phrase with an adverbial function, adding extra information about the verb phrase. This means that the sentence has only once clause and so is a simple sentence.
Peter
The LearnEnglish Team